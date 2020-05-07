Fan-favorite ‘Blindspot’ returns tonight for its action-packed final season

(NBC) — Popular NBC show “Blindspot” is making its season debut tonight. But it is the beginning of the end for this high-energy thriller — as the network has announced that this season will be the last.

“Blindspot” finished season four with an explosive plot twist. A drone strike blew up the safehouse where the tattoo task force was hiding, as Jane Doe looked on. Season five begins with the question, who’s left to fight the ruthless Madeline Burke?

“We entered a whole team but don’t leave a whole team,” said Audrey Esparza who plays “Zapata.”

Audrey Esparza and Ashley Johnson have been part of that team since the beginning. But tonight, one member of the core cast will not survive. It’s a goodbye felt both onscreen and off.

“The friendships and the lessons that I learned from this show I will take with me for the rest of my life,” said Ashley Johnson who plays “Patterson.”

BLINDSPOT — “I Came to Sleigh” Episode 501 — Pictured: Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe — (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Warner Brothers/NBC)

BLINDSPOT — “I Came to Sleigh” Episode 501 — Pictured: (l-r) Aaron Abrams as Matthew Weitz, Ami Sheth as Afreen — (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Warner Brothers/NBC)

BLINDSPOT — “I Came to Sleigh” Episode 501 — Pictured: Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe — (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Warner Brothers/NBC)

BLINDSPOT — “I Came to Sleigh” Episode 501 — Pictured: Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Madeline Burke — (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Warner Brothers/NBC)

BLINDSPOT — “I Came to Sleigh” Episode 501 — Pictured: Aaron Abrams as Matthew Weitz — (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Warner Brothers/NBC)

BLINDSPOT — “I Came to Sleigh” Episode 501 — Pictured: Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe — (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Warner Brothers/NBC)

BLINDSPOT — “I Came to Sleigh” Episode 501 — Pictured: Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe — (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Warner Brothers/NBC)

BLINDSPOT — “I Came to Sleigh” Episode 501 — Pictured: (l-r) Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Madeline Burke, Ami Sheth as Afreen, Aaron Abrams as Matthew Weitz — (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Warner Brothers/NBC)

BLINDSPOT — Pictured: (l-r) Aaron Abrams as Matthew Weitz, Ami Sheth as Afreen — (Photo by: Myles Aronowitz/Warner Brothers/NBC)

But there is an advantage to knowing when the end is near.

“We really got to have the opportunity and the chance to button up the story, which I feel like we were very fortunate to do that,” remarked Johnson.

“So knowing there was an end made everything a little more nostalgic, everything a little bigger, everything more exciting,” reflected Esparza.

That excitement will play out over eleven episodes.

“It’s a really fun season,” added Johnson.

For a show that began five years ago with star Jamie Alexander slowly crawling out of a duffle bag in Times Square, this season promises to pick up the pace.

“There’s no fat on this season,” observed Esparza. “There’s action, there’s adventure, there’s mystery, there’re reveals at every turn. It’s not your average network show, and I think we’re all really proud of that.”

Watch the season premiere of “Blindspot” tonight on 22News at 9 p.m., right after an all-new episode of “Council of Dads” at 8 p.m.

About “Blindspot”

A beautiful woman is found naked in Times Square, her memory erased, her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as “Jane Doe” and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher, investigate and solve the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed, as is the truth behind Jane Doe’s real identity and the identity of the people who sent her to the FBI in the first place. But what does this nefarious group really want? And can Jane and her teammates stop them in time?

The cast includes Sullivan Stapleton (“300: Rise of an Empire,” “Strike Back”), Jaimie Alexander (“Thor: The Dark World,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”), Rob Brown (“Treme”), Audrey Esparza (“Black Box”), Ashley Johnson (“Much Ado About Nothing”) and Luke Mitchell (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”).