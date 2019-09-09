Fans celebrate first footfall Sunday at local bars

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spirits were high and very low today at a local bar that was hosting watch parties all of Sunday.

Football season excitement was in the air at TD’s sports pub in Chicopee with fans of many teams watching the games.

“I didn’t say we weren’t gonna be good I said it didn’t look good,” Kevin Fontaine of Chicopee told 22News when asked about the Falcons game.

22News saw Vikings fans, Falcons fans, Browns fans – all surprising to the local area, cheering on their teams.

We spoke to Fontaine and his rival fan friend Ryan Lifountain who came to the bar to support different teams.

“I’m pretty stoked about my team right now. I mean 28, nothing I like that,” Lifountain of Chicopee said about the Vikings.

“It’s 28 to nothing and that guy’s right over there, I love him too, he’s great but…,” Fontaine showed his slight discontent about Lifountain’s lead.

The Vikings ended up winning 28 to 12 over the Falcons.

While we were too early to find any pats fans at the bar, people expressed the challenge of not liking the pats while living in New England.

“It’s like any sort of love. It’s like having your family. We’re all around the world being Vikings fans but win or lose purple and gold, lets go!” Lifountain told 22News.

Many sports pubs in the area were hosting Patriots watch parties Sunday night including T-D’s.

