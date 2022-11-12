WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) A three day horse show called Fantasia began Friday at the Big E Colosseum. The show features music, lights, and costumes and is a local favorite celebration of horses. This year Fantasia pulled out all the stops for the 24th year running at the fairgrounds.

“I think it’s just a way to bring the horse community from all facets of the industry together in a more of a non competitive environment so we relate we are just celebrating our passion for the horse in a fun way,” said Coagi Long President Equine Affair.

Friday and Saturday nights shows were completely sold out. Sunday night is the last day to take part in this thjree day show.

