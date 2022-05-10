HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Hampshire County has received an award for his leadership in New England agriculture.

Gordon Cook Jr., founder of the Cook Dairy Farm in Hadley, accepted the 2022 Agricultural Adventurers Award at the Annual Meeting of Eastern States Exposition.

The award recognizes Cook’s service in the purebred cattle industry, and his advocacy for dairy farmers. Gordon Cook Jr. said, “It’s very, very humbling to receive this award, I’m honored to get it. My grandfather bought this farm in 1909 so I guess that makes 113 years, I haven’t been here for all of them.”

Cook Farm received the Premier Breeder award for 18 consecutive years at the Massachusetts State Dairy Show. Embryos from their herd have also been sold to farmers around the world, from England to Japan.