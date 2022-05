MENDON, Mass. (WWLP) – A father and son are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Mendon around 10:30 Friday night on Route 16.

The DA’S office said one of the vehicles ended up in Nipmuc Pond. A dive team was called in to help rescue the father and son, but they did not make it.

They have been identified as Edwin Sosa Acevedo and Christian Sosa. The other vehicle involved was a large car carrier and that driver was not injured