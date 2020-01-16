Father confesses to murdering family

(WESH/NBC News) – Investigators say a Florida man has confessed to killing his wife, three kids and the family dog inside a Celebration home.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said Wednesday that Anthony Todt has been arrested on multiple counts of homicide and one count of animal cruelty.

Deputies said the identities of the bodies have not been positively identified, but investigators strongly believe they are Anthony Todt’s wife, Megan Todt, and the couple’s three kids, Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. The family dog, Breezy, was also dead inside the house.

Investigators believe he killed his family sometime in late December.

Read more: http://bit.ly/30uGTTB