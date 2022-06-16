CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Father’s Day is Sunday and an opportunity to show appreciation to your father, step-dad, uncles, brothers, and other important men who have been role models in your life.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the observance is attributed to a woman named Sonora Louise Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington over a century ago. In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson issued a proclamation making the third Sunday in June a day to honor fathers. President Richard Nixon signed a law making it a permanent national holiday in 1972.

The Census Bureau has provided some facts about fathers: (*2014 is the most recent year for which these data are available.)

72 million* : The estimated number of fathers across the nation.

: The estimated number of fathers across the nation. 29 million* : The number of fathers who were grandfathers.

: The number of fathers who were grandfathers. 24 million : The number of married fathers that lived with their opposite-sex spouse and their children younger than age 18 in 2021.

: The number of married fathers that lived with their opposite-sex spouse and their children younger than age 18 in 2021. 2 million: The number of single fathers (without a spouse or partner present) in 2021, living with their children under age 18.

The number of single fathers (without a spouse or partner present) in 2021, living with their children under age 18. 204,000: The estimated number of stay-at-home dads in 2021.

The estimated number of stay-at-home dads in 2021. 70%: The approximate percent of men who took leave within 12 weeks after the birth of their first child between 2016-2020, up from 20 percent between 1981-1985.

Looking for gift ideas for dad?