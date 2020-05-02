FBI arrest Pittsfield man for allegedly traveling to New York for sex with 14-year-old boy

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was arrested by federal authorities on Tuesday after he allegedly traveled across state lines with plans to have sex with a 14-year-old boy.

The Albany Field Office of the Federal Investigations Bureau said agents arrested 56-year-old Bryan P. Krynicki and charged him with traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

The FBI said a criminal complaint filed against Krynicki alleges that on February 7 and April 29, he exchanged text messages with an undercover investigator posing as a 14-year-old boy. Krynicki is said to have sent many messages expressing his desire to engage in sexual acts with the boy and even discussed plans to meet the 14-year-old in Nassau, NY.

On the morning of April 29, the FBI says Krynicki a drove from Pittsfield to Nassau, where he was met by federal agents and arrested. He appeared before a judge on Friday and was ordered detained.

Krynicki faces up to 30 years in prison, five years and up to live of supervised release and pay a fine of up to $250,000.