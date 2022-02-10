The Federal Bureau of Investigations is searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in at least eleven bank robberies along Route 91 in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont. The suspect is estimated to be between 5’6” and 5’8” tall with a medium build, blue eyes and light-colored hair. Investigators believe that he is operating a newer model Nissan sedan and he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Boston Division of the FBI is offering up to $10,000 for any information that can lead to the suspect’s identification, arrest, and conviction. “In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s considered armed and dangerous so please take a close look at these images and reach out to us if you know who he is.”





The following are a list of robberies the suspect is allegedly tied to: