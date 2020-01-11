FBI seeks “Bad Wig Bandit”

(WCNC) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a North Carolina bank robber they have nicknamed the “Bad Wig Bandit.”

The man, who is now wanted for at least three bank robberies in Huntersville, Belmont, and Gastonia, has been captured on surveillance video wearing a variety of wigs.

The suspect was first seen publicly in December when authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying the black man seen wearing a wig and high heels while robbing the BB&T Bank  in Huntersville.

On Thursday, the Charlotte office of the FBI announced the same suspect is also wanted for robberies in Gaston County.

