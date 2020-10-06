FBI: What you can do to protect the U.S. elections

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released information on how the public can be aware of foreign influence and disinformation campaigns related to the 2020 elections.

The FBI has been investigating and continues to follow up on reports of campaign finance crimes; voter/ballot fraud; civil rights violations; cyber threats targeting the election process, and the potential for foreign influence on the democratic process, elected officials, and institutions.

Adversaries of the United States, whether foreign governments or organizations, are using three methods to influence the election outcome, according to the FBI. They include:

Cyberattacks against political campaigns and government infrastructure: These attacks might include foreign adversaries hacking and leaking sensitive information from computers, databases, networks, phones, and emails. Secret funding or influence operations to help or harm a person or cause: Tactics include political advertising from foreign groups pretending to be U.S. citizens, lobbying by unregistered foreign agents, and illegal campaign contributions from foreign adversaries. Disinformation campaigns on social media platforms that confuse, trick, or upset the public: For example, a foreign group may purposefully spread false or inconsistent information about an existing social issue to provoke all sides and encourage conflict.

The FBI urges the public to seek out information from trustworthy sources, verify who produced the content and the origin of the information shared and any political agenda or ideology that may influence the content.

They also warn against social media deception. Know your contacts and followers; do not form on-line relationships or share personal information with people or organizations without researching their validity.

Beware of “deep fakes”: Emerging technology used to generate “deep fakes”—advanced synthetic audio and video generated through artificial intelligence—may mimic authentic communications in a manner that is hard to detect and to counter. “Deep fakes” may be able to elicit a range of responses which can compromise election security. The FBI has been working with the private sector to get ahead of this issue.

Rely on state and local government election officials: Before election day, ensure the information you receive about your ballot, polling location, or other general information are sourced to official government websites. You can get election information for Massachusetts at the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.

Report suspicious activity to social media platforms: Many social media platforms provide users a means to report suspicious behavior/content. Check the respective site for reporting procedures.

Report suspicious activity to the FBI. If you have information about allegations of election crime or voter fraud, please call the FBI Boston Division at 857-386-2000 or email to tips.fbi.gov.