(WWLP) – FDA advisers will meet today to hash out what the future of Covid-19 boosters looks like in the United States.

Just a week ago, the FDA and the C-D-C signed off on a second booster for people 50 and up.

However, fewer than half of eligible adults have decided to get that first booster shot, and some health experts question whether getting additional doses of the vaccines every few months to protect against mild illness is a practical public health strategy.