FDA advisory panel endorses emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. The Food and Drug Administration said that a second potential COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moderna, appears safe and highly effective, bringing it to the cusp of U.S. authorization. A panel of outside experts is expected to vote to recommend the formula on Thursday, with the FDA’s green light coming soon thereafter. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(WWLP) – An FDA advisory panel has endorsed the emergency use of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, which, pending final FDA approval, would become the second vaccine to join the U.S. fight against the pandemic, according to NBC News.

Thursday’s meeting comes just two days after the agency released its analysis of the vaccine, which they found to be 94.5 percent effective and safe. While the FDA does not have to follow the panel’s recommendations, it typically does.

Moderna officials addressed potential allergic reactions to the vaccine.

Dr. David Martin said, “We have actively scrutinized our safety data to identify and analyze possible cases of anaphylaxis. We found no cases suggestive of anaphylaxis through mRNA-1273.”

Officials say nearly six million doses will be shipped across the US next week.