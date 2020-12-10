Advisory committee recommends FDA’s approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A COVID-19 vaccine is nearing approval for distribution in the U.S.

An advisory committee recommended the FDA to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Baystate Health explained it’s not a typical approval process for the FDA.

“So far I think it’s going well. They had a head start so I think we will learn from them on what works and what doesn’t work well,” said Dr. Skiest. “People are going to have some side effects, mostly just a sore arm for a couple days, but we don’t see anything major. So we think it’s really important for people to get it.”

Dr. Skiest told 22News Pfizer’s vaccine has shown to be 95 percent efficacious, but it requires you to get a second dose a month later. The FDA had issued emergency use authorization for several covid-19 medications during this pandemic, including the antiviral treatment, Remdesivir, President Trump said helped him recover



The FDA is expected to vote on Moderna’s vaccine in the coming weeks. And Dr. Skiest said just like Pfizer’s, it should get emergency use authorization.