(WWLP) – The food and drug administration authorized the first nonprescription test that can detect three respiratory viruses at once including covid, flu, and RSV.

There are already tests that can detect multiple respiratory viruses however, they usually require people to go to a health care provider who sends the sample off for analysis.

This test allows people to collect their nasal swab samples at home and send the results to a lab to be processed.

Test kits can be found online or at a retail store, and results are typically available in one to two days.