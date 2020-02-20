FILE- In this Feb. 11, 2011 file photo, decorated T-shirts hang during Barry Universitys College Brides Walk, to bring awareness of domestic and dating violence in Miami. According to the National Survey on Teen Relationships and Intimate Violence, which is federally funded, a majority of boys and girls describe themselves as both victims and perpetrators of abusive dating behavior. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File)

(WWLP) — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a time to educate the community in preventing teen dating violence.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes teen dating violence (TDV) as a type of intimate partner violence that occurs between two people in a relationship.

TDV includes physical violence, sexual violence, psychological aggression, and stalking. It can take place in person or electronically, such as repeated texting or posting sexual pictures of a partner online without consent.

According to LoveIsRespect, an organization whose purpose is to engage, educate and empower young people to prevent and end abusive relationships, one in eleven high school girls reported physical dating violence last year. Another statistic says that one in ten high school students were hit or hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing teen dating violence or would like more information you can Text LOVEIS to 22522 or call 1–866–331–9474.