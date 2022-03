New London, Conn. (WWLP) – Federal funding has been approved to begin removing some of the hundreds of thousands of abandoned lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound.

The $569,000 is included in the new federal budget bill and will finance a coalition led by the Maritime Aquarium of Norwalk.

The goal is to eventually hire local charter fishing vessels and fishermen to collect an initial 3,000 traps over two years.