(WWLP) – The Baker Administration granted approximately $243,000 in federal funding, that will be distributed to Massachusetts sheriffs, to deliver substance use treatment, to incarcerated individuals across the state.

It is part of continuing efforts to address the harm of substance use disorder while ensuring safety in communities. These awards will help equip sheriffs with the resources they need to address the opioid epidemic and expand access to substance use treatment.

“Our administration remains focused on using every tool available to address the opioid epidemic and expand access to substance use treatment, and these awards are the latest step in those efforts,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “It’s imperative that those who become involved in the criminal justice system have access to substance use treatment in order to improve their likelihood of successfully reintegrating once they return to the community.”

“These awards will help equip Massachusetts sheriffs with the resources they need to treat substance abuse among inmates. Our ability to address the opioid crisis relies on the availability of services to those struggling with addiction, and we see a high need among those who are incarcerated,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

Berkshire County and Hampshire County are on the list of departments that have been awarded this grant funding. Berkshire County will retrieve $34,975.50 and Hampshire County is to receive $35,000.