(WWLP) – Federal interest rates are on the rise, hoping to reduce the effects of inflation but what will the new rates do to your savings account? Higher interest rates typically lead to higher yields on savings account but you won’t necessarily see these rates kick in immediately.



C-D’s and high-yield savings account typically show delayed reactions to increases in the federal funds rate think weeks not months.



Since interest rates are coming off historic lows some of the best-yield savings accounts are only making point-five-percent interest.



An increase on those yields to reward savings is unlikely as it would cost the banks money.