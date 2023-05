A federal judge has given the go-ahead for construction to continue on the Champlain Parkway project.

The ‘Pine Street Coalition’ challenged the city’s permits, but Judge Geoffrey Crawford ruled the city can continue with the project that’s been in the works for more than five decades.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city expects to open part of the parkway within a year.

The parkway will connect I-89 in South Burlington to Lakeside Avenue in the south end.