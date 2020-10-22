Feds arrest North Carolina man who allegedly had plans to assassinate Joe Biden

DURHAM, N.C. (WWLP) – A North Carolina man who was indicted in late September on child pornography charges had plans to assassinate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, commit a mass shooting during the holidays, and even wanted to crash a plane, according to court documents.

Obtained by Nexstar Station WJZY, WMYT

The indictment (below), filed out of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, states that on September 28, a federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Alexander Hillel Treisman, also known as Alexander S. Theiss, on one charge of “knowingly possessing any material containing an image of child pornography.”

An FBI Special Agent involved with the investigation testified in court that Treisman’s arrest on the child porn charge led to the findings of his plans to commit several federal offenses.

Those findings include multiple firearms owned by Treisman found on May 28, inside an abandoned white Ford van parked in a parking lot of a bank in Kannapolis, North Carolina. The items found inside the vehicle included an AR-15 style rifle, a box for a handgun, a canister of the explosive material Tannerite, and a box of ammunition, which could all be seen through the van’s window.

Further search of the vehicle after police were called revealed $509,000 of U.S. currency (believed to be his inheritance), books (about survival, bomb-making, improvised weapons, and Islam), drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings, and several additional assault rifles.

The indictment against Treisman also states that he bought guns in Washington, Kansas, New Hampshire, and Virginia.

Authorities also testified in court that social media accounts and devices owned by Treisman showed his plans to commit a mass shooting in “Christmas or Black Friday,” and even had multiple internet searches about Biden’s home, according the indictment.

Treisman also had a checklist for his plans and even posted a meme on social media asking “should I kill joe biden?”

Treisman is currently being held in federal custody in Durham, North Carolina. A PDF version of his indictment is below: