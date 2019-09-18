1  of  5
Feds award $13-million in grants to Massachusetts fire departments

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded fire departments in Massachusetts over $13 million in federal grants to aid Massachusetts firefighters.

Awarded through FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response (SAFER), Assistance to Firefighter Grants (AFG), and Fire Prevention & Safety (FP&S) Grants Programs, this funding will provide fire departments with the necessary support to protect communities.

The city of Springfield received a SAFER grant in the amount of $1,138,490 to hire eight new firefighters. Springfield also was awarded a FP&S grant of $116,644 to fund a Community Risk Reduction Program.

AFG grants were award to other local fire departments:

  • Chicopee, MA – $405,587 for 60 firefighter breathing apparatuses and 83 breathing apparatus face pieces.
  • West Springfield, MA – $332,314 for 33 firefighter breathing apparatuses, 43 face pieces, a cardiac monitor and four chest compression devices.
  • New Ashford, MA – $219,048 for a water tanker truck.
  • Orange, MA – $142,858 for a brush fire truck.
  • East Longmeadow, MA – $33,806 for vehicle extrication equipment.

More information about FEMA’s fire grant programs is available here.

