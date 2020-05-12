Feds issue second notice to airlines after increase in consumer refund complaints

WASHINGTON, DC- (WWLP)– The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a second Enforcement Notice regarding airline ticket refunds due to the COVID-19 impact on air travel. The document provides answers to some of the most common questions about refunds to help consumers understand their rights and to ensure airlines and ticket agents are complying with aviation consumer protection requirements.

In a typical month, the Department receives approximately 1,500 air travel service complaints and inquiries. However, in March 2020 and April 2020, more than 25,000 air travel service complaints and inquiries were filed, [1] many of which concern refunds.

Additionally, through a Notice of Adjustments to Service Obligations, the Department is announcing an opportunity for incremental adjustments to service obligations under Order 2020-4-2, issued April 7, 2020, because of challenges faced by U.S. airlines. To promote the important continued operation by carriers throughout the economic recovery, the Department will allow covered carriers to reduce the number of points they must serve as a proportion of their total service obligation, while ensuring that every community served by a covered air carrier prior to March 1, 2020 will continue to receive service from at least one covered carrier.

Sections 4005 and 4114(b) of the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act) authorize the Secretary to require, “to the extent reasonable and practicable,” an air carrier receiving financial assistance under the Act to maintain scheduled air transportation service as the Secretary deems necessary to ensure services to any point served by that air carrier before March 1, 2020. Air carriers will have until May 18th to respond to the service obligation adjustments notice.

Less than two weeks after the CARES Act was signed into law, DOT Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced $10 billion would be made available in emergency economic assistance to over 3,000 airports across the country. This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

The Department will continue to monitor the industry, including for signs of improved passenger volume, as the economy recovers.