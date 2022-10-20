BOSTON (WWLP) – FEMA announced it will be awarding more than $7 million to Massachusetts, for covid-19 testing costs during the pandemic.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities, recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.3 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts, to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.