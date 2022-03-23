(WWLP) – If you pay for flood insurance, prepare for your premiums to change starting April first as FEMA debuts a new risk assessment system.

According to an analysis from Quote Wizard, 61-percent of flood insurance policy holders in the state will see a rate increase anywhere from 10 to 100 dollars a month. About 58-thousand people will be affected. 35-percent, though, will see a price decrease.

The new risk system uses five variables, including historic flood data, the type of flood, distance from the water source, property characteristics like elevation and soil make-up, and the cost to rebuild from the damage.