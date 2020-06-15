Fenway Golf in East Longmeadow opens mini-golf, batting cages, driving range during Phase 2

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Locals enjoyed a weekend of more outdoor recreation at Fenway Golf in East Longmeadow after it had reopened more areas of its business following the Phase 2 order.

Andrew Fisk is the owner of Fenway Golf and he told 22News he and his workers are excited to be back and to see more customers returning and supporting their business.

“I’d like to say we appreciate our customers—extremely very much,” said Fisk. “We are so happy for the community’s support that we’ve had over the last few weeks and I can’t tell you how many people have just come up and said we are rooting for ya!”

Under Phase 2 Fenway Golf has now reopened its driving range, mini-golf, and its batting cages.

Pitch & putt, as well as the Par 3 course, has been available since May.

People took advantage of the good weather for the reopening—and were even enjoying some ice cream in the shade at the snack bar too.

John Fairbanks of Agawam brought his family out to the driving range to spend family time in the sun.

“You know, its fun,” said Fairbanks. “I think being around the kids, it’s always good times–laughing—stress is off from work to come out here and enjoy the weather. It’s enjoyable.”

Customers are asked to bring masks–especially when socially distancing efforts cannot be achieved.

Hand sanitizer is provided and signs and guidelines are in place to help encourage social distancing.