Ferrellgas facing new complaints over propane delivery delays

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ferrellgas customers have been calling and emailing NEWS10 ABC saying their propane tanks are running dangerously low as they wait for deliveries as the weather grows bitterly cold.

Travis Murphy, of Corinth, says he has called the propane supplier for several days, and so far, no fill-up.

“Called multiple times to try to get them to fill it, and here we are empty with no heat,” Murphy told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker.

It seems to be a repeat of the winter of 2018 when Anya met several Farrellgas customers in the same situation. Back then, the company put the blame on weather and high demand even though other propane companies told NEWS10 they had no issues.

Anya took a drive to Ferrellgas’s Johnstown, New York location to find out what’s going on now. She went into the office but found no one inside. She did see a few Ferrellgas delivery trucks in the parking lot.

In June 2019, the company reached a settlement with the New York State Attorney General’s Office. At the time, the AG’s Office said Ferrellgas had taken steps to ensure a shortage would not happen again. The agreement was said to have included adding more delivery trucks to its fleet.

But a former Ferrellgas driver, who spoke with Anya under the condition of anonymity after these new complaints, says the company just doesn’t have enough drivers to make timely deliveries.

Customers who rent the tanks are those facing the biggest challenges. That’s because many other propane delivery outfits are reluctant to fill up tanks owned by another company and risk any liability.

A bill that contains a statute allowing other companies to fill up a resident’s leased propane tank during emergencies is now back on the calendar this week, and NEWS10 is following the bill’s progress.

As for Travis, he decided to ditch Ferrellgas. And, as if on cue, the Ferrellgas delivery truck arrived just as the new propane delivery company he hired was busy setting up new propane tanks in his backyard.

For Travis, it was too little, too late. “I told them to leave,” he said as he watched the truck exit his driveway.

Anya reached out to a Farrellgas spokesperson asking what the issue is now. She has not yet received a response. NEWS10 investigated these new complaints last week and received a statement telling customers to order their delivery early to allow time for them to respond. However, the company did not directly address specific customer complaints.

If you are a Ferrellgas customer who wishes to file a complaint, you can call the New York State Consumer Assistance Hotline at (800) 697-1220, Monday through Friday, 8:30AM-4:30PM. You can also file a complaint with the New York State Division of Consumer Protection by visiting their website: https://dos.ny.gov/file-consumer-complaint

New York State Attorney General’s Office info: https://ag.ny.gov/consumer-frauds/contact