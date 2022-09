BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WWLP) – Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.

According to Bridgeport Emergency operations, a threat was called into 911 dispatchers, forcing the evacuation of the Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries. The boats were directed back to shore and swept by Connecticut State Police and the State Police Bomb Squad. No threats were found in the two-hour search.