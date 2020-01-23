Ferry crew rescued teen from ice

Breaking News
First flu-related death this season confirmed in Massachusetts
(WPBN) Two members of a ferry crew are being called heroes after saving a girl who fell through the ice in Chippewa County, Michigan.

The autistic teenager missed a bus, and decided to walk across the frozen river to get home, but the ice gave way, and the teen was immediately fighting for her life.

A few minutes later, members from a ferry crew saw the teen and activated the emergency plan they’ve practiced thousands of times.

They managed to pull the teen from the water and bring her to safety.

