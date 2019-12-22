Festival holiday fundraiser run continues in freezing weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you were in the Forest Park area on Sunday morning you might’ve seen a festive holiday tradition, spanning almost a decade, even in freezing temperatures.

“Every year we see more and more Santa Clauses and elves,” runner Colleen Cummings told 22News.

But runners at Sunday’s festive holiday run weren’t only dressing up for fun, they were running in freezing temperatures for a cause.

“Our motto is bringing moments of joy to courageous kids. So we’re here to bring some holiday spirit and collect some donations,” Cummings said.

Cummings is a runner and committee member with Griffin’s Friends Children’s Cancer Fund. An organization started in 1994 and named after Griffin Kelleher, who died at the age of one after battling cancer.

For almost 26 years the organization has raised money and resources for families in western Massachusetts who have a child with cancer. They raise money for the fund through running marathons and organizing events.

The annual holiday run is a fun way for volunteers to get together and celebrate the holidays while also collecting donations.

“I just got involved with the run because it was preparation for the Boston Marathon. And once I met these people and saw and once I saw these wonderful people and the work they did I’ve been involved ever since,” said runner and volunteer, Charlie Casartello.

The fund donates toys to the play deck at Baystate Children’s Hospital and even volunteers giving rides to help local families who have a child with cancer.

Runners started at Nathan Bill’s Restaurant and ran a loop through Forest Park before returning. Casartello said Sunday was their eight or ninth year organizing the run.