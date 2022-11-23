SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The sixth annual Festival of Trees kicks off Friday at the Aromatic Fillers factory building in South Deerfield.

The festival is sponsored by the Franklin County Rotary Club and the Greenfield Kiwanis Club. Trees are donated by local businesses and feature prizes which are raffled off, along with the trees, for three weekends starting November 25th, from 5pm to 8pm and running through December 10th.

Last year the festival raised $22,000 for local nonprofits. Aromatic Fillers is located at 253 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield.