COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday at 2:01 p.m., Heath firefighters were called to Heath Rd. for a reported brush fire in a field.

Heath Fire requested a brush truck as well due to dry conditions and exceptional fire weather.

A fire in the field was contained to about 1/3 of an acre, according to the Colrain Firefighters Association. Smoking materials are most likely to cause fires when they are carelessly disposed of.