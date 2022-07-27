SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Country Club will host the 5th Annual Feed the Kids Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, August 8, at 1375 Elm Street, West Springfield.

As part of the event, an online auction will be held now through the day of the tournament. In addition to No Kid Hungry, Pioneer Valley Powerpacks, Square One and Holyoke School Backpack Program, proceeds from the events go to ensure children do not go hungry.

“This tournament gives individuals and businesses the chance to help children across our region,” said Dr. Frederick Kadushin, co-chair of Feed the Kids. “While registration for golf has closed, people can still make a donation or participate in our online auction. All the money raised will go towards four incredibly beneficial organizations.”

The national No Kid Hungry organization raises funds to help children throughout the country get breakfast, summer meals, and after-school meals.

Each week, Holyoke School Backpack Program and Pioneer Valley Powerpacks provide children with bags of nutritious and easy-to-prepare meals to enjoy over the weekend. Family-friendly educational opportunities and support services are provided by Square One.

“Through the past four tournaments, we raised more than $200,000 for these incredibly deserving charities,” continued Kadushin. “We are especially grateful to our generous sponsors including AAA Northeast, Elm Electric and Gfeller Laurie, LLP.”

On August 8, check-in for the scramble format Feed the Kids Charity Gold Tournament will begin at 10:00 a.m. The auction has already now begun.