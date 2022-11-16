BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is using his last few months in office to help victims of human trafficking. Today, the Baker-Polito administration announced $485 thousand dollars to help human trafficking victims, service providers, and law enforcement who are working to end the traumatic crime.

“For the past eight years, our administration has focused on supporting a comprehensive approach to combatting human trafficking,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a press release. “And we are proud to sustain that effort with these latest grants. This grant funding aims to further ensure that law enforcement and service providers are equipped to provide victims with the help they need while holding accountable those who would commit these traumatic crimes.”

Both the Berkshire and Hampden County District Attorney’s Offices will be awarded part this grant money that is part of the state’s 2023 Human Trafficking Enforcement and Training Grant Program. The program supports efforts by district attorneys and their law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute human trafficking, strengthen community relationships and expand the use of victim-centered and multi-disciplinary approaches to serving trafficking victims.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said services to victims are vital to both helping the victims get back on their feet but also prosecuting the individuals who commit the crime of human trafficking. “Providing trauma-informed, victim-centered services to survivors of exploitation is vital not only to rebuilding lives, but to building the relationships necessary to hold accountable those who commit these crimes. These funds help ensure that prosecutors have the resources necessary to combat human trafficking in our communities,” said Polito.

Berkshire County and Hampden County will each receive $97,000 from this grant.