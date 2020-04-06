Breaking News
Baystate Health: 471 people test positive for COVID-19, 2,131 tested
Watch Live
11:30AM: U.S. death near 10,000 as officials warn of hard week ahead
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Final Farewell – Friends and family organize touching tribute to dying cancer patient

News

by: WGAL's John Boruk

Posted: / Updated:

(WGAL/NBC News)  One-by-one, friends, family members and neighbors have stopped by the York, Pennsylvania home of Fred Burns to offer a little bit of comfort as he enters the final days in his battle against cancer.

During these times of social distancing, they have arranged for the farewells to be given through their living room window.

“He would do anything for anybody. I just want to make sure he has a good sendoff,” says his daughter Melissa Loiselle.

Nadine Sair, Fred’s partner of 27 years, says visitors cannot go inside but they can see him and they can share the great memories they’ve had and how they loved him.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2xSznaS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories