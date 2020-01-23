Finders Keepers? Man returns $27,000 in lost cash

Breaking News
(WDIV) A Michigan man didn’t think twice when he found $27,000 next to his credit union’s ATM.

Video shows the moment George Condash came across the money, shortly after it was accidentally left behind by an armored truck driver.

“I picked it up and noticed a tag that said it was $40,000,” he said. “I said, ‘Is there a reward for $40,000?’ And I put it on their counter and they just looked dumbfounded.”

In the end there was only $27,000 inside.

“It’s not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in,” Condash said.

