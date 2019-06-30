SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – It was another hot and humid day and people are trying to find ways to cool down, especially if they don’t have an air conditioner.

The heat can cause a variety of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke.

It’s important to dress in light colored clothes, drink plenty of water, and if you don’t have an air conditioner, head to an place that does, like the movie theater.

Many people we spoke to today said they kept cool on this hot Saturday.

Josie Alderman of Greenfield told 22News, “I stay in the shade mainly and if there’s a breeze than that helps a lot.”

Samantha Santos of Greenfield told 22News she’s beating the heat with a movie.

“I’m just coming out to see a horror movie, hanging out with some friends and staying out of the hot, hot weather today ’cause it’s been humid, so trying to stay cool,” said Santos.

Remember to keep an eye on the elderly and infants, who may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.