(WWLP) – Summer storms may cause serious damage to your home, 22News is working for you with advice on buying and maintaining the proper insurance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA says most insurance policies don’t cover damage caused by earthquakes and floods, but separate policies like The National Flood Insurance Program can cover flood damage.

The Department of Commerce and Insurance suggests six helpful tips on finding and maintaining the right coverage for your home such as shopping around.

The added time can help homeowners understand if they qualify for any discounts. Some companies offer discounts when policyholders bundle all of their insurance with one company and know the risk factors in your area.