Fire at Agawam apartment causes minor damage

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)- Firefighters are looking into the cause of a small basement fire that took place in Agawam on Wednesday evening.

The fire happened at the Beekman Place Apartments. Agawam Deputy Fire Chief, Frank Matuszczak told 22News the unit impacted was minorly affected.

He said no one was inside the apartment at the time of the fire and damage is minimal. Matuszczak said the residents will be able to return to the apartment Wednesday night.

Neighbors in the area told 22News the storm was passing over then they heard a loud boom and the area shook. Local residents said they believe a lightning strike caused the fire.

Agawam Fire Department did not confirm a lightning strike caused the fire and are looking into the official cause.

