Citgo gas station on Boston Rd. in Springfield destroyed after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire destroyed a gas station and affected traffic in the Boston Road area Thursday evening.

Springfield Police told 22News Boston Rd. was blocked near Harvey Street while firefighters worked to control the fire at Citgo gas station, located at 736 Boston Rd.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the rear of the gas station and gutted the interior. The fire did not get close to the gas pumps, Commissioner B.J. Calvi told 22News.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Reports about the burning gas station came into our newsroom shortly after 7:15 p.m. A photo sent to 22News by a viewer shows smoke in the air, which could be seen from miles away.

The gas station is a total loss and the fire caused over $100,000 in damages. It destroyed the gas meter, which caused a natural gas leak. Bystanders were kept clear as fire officials monitored the air. Columbia Gas was also called.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

No injuries were reported.

Commissioner Calvi said the fire department’s Arson and Bomb Squad have not determined what caused the fire at the gas station.