WATCH LIVE: Fire at hotel on Riverdale Street in West Springfield

WATCH LIVE: 22News has a crew there and will provide a live feed as soon it becomes available.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire department has confirmed they have been called to a fire at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.
The West Springfield Police is advising drivers to avoid the area as Route 5 North is closed at Elm Street and Route 5.
MAP: Courtyard by Marriott
VIDEO: Marriott Fire from Phil
VIDEO: Marriott Fire from Anatoliy
SOCIAL MEDIA: Fire in West Springfield
