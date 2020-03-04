WATCH LIVE: Fire at hotel on Riverdale Street in West Springfield

WATCH LIVE: 22News has a crew there and will provide a live feed as soon it becomes available.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire department has confirmed they have been called to a fire at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.

The West Springfield Police is advising drivers to avoid the area as Route 5 North is closed at Elm Street and Route 5.

VIDEO: Marriott Fire from Phil

VIDEO: Marriott Fire from Anatoliy

SOCIAL MEDIA: Fire in West Springfield

Latest News: