Fire breaks out in Granby, CT in a no hydrant zone, 81,000+ gallons of water used to extinguish fire

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Several fire crews were called to battle an overnight house fire in Granby.

The fire started around 3:00 a.m. Saturday in a no hydrant zone on Silkey Road. Crews had to haul tanker trucks with water to extinguish the fire. Several fire departments from around the area were called to the scene to assist.

There was one person and one dog in the house. They both escaped safely and were not injured.

Fire officials used over 81,000 gallons of water to put out the flames. The scene was cleared at 9:00 a.m., according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.