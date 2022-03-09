FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam firefighters are working to control a fire at a home in Feeding Hills, that burned through the roof in multiple places.

Our 22News crew could see flames shooting from the roof of the two-story home on Squire Lane. Portions of the roof had collapsed over the main house, as well as the attached garage.

Smoke from the fire was visible from nearby Route 187.

Firefighters from Springfield, as well as a Westfield ambulance, have been called in to assist Agawam firefighters.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.