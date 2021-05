BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a fire at the Apple Barn Cafe in Brimfield early Tuesday morning.

According to the Brimfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to 52 Palmer Road at approximately 2:15 a.m. and able to put out the bulk of the fire preventing it from spreading further. State Fire Marshals assisted with the fire.

Structure fire at Apple Barn Cafe in Brimfield (Photo: Brimfield FD)

After an investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to improper disposal of smoking materials.