AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — As western Massachusetts prepares to take out the shovels and snow blowers Tuesday morning, first responders issued a reminder to remove snow from fire hydrants as you shovel.

22News spoke with the Agawam Fire Department ahead of the storm and they say if there is a fire hydrant near your home, do your part to help out emergency crews, and clear snow and ice from it. You want to make sure to clear about 3 feet around the hydrant and have a clear path to the street.

“In Agawam alone, there are sixteen-hundred hydrants in town, and while the firefighters do get out after the storm to shovel out hydrants on main roadways, there is no way for us to get all of them. We appreciate any help that a resident can provide in keeping hydrants clear,” said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois.

In addition to fire hydrants near your home, also remember to shovel your sidewalks as well.