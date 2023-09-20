Irasburg, VT – Firefighters in the Orleans County town of Irasburg were called to a barn fire Tuesday night.

According to the department’s Facebook page, firefighters were called to Covered Bridge Road just after 10 p.m. Pictures posted show the barn on fire and appear to be a total loss. There is no word on how the fire started.

No animals were in the barn at the time and there is no indication that anyone was hurt in the fire. Orleans Fire, Orleans Ambulance, Newport Center Fire and Glover Fire Departments all assisted in putting out the fire.

Courtesy: Irasburg Fire Department

