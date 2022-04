HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – In Hartford, 17 families were forced out of their homes on Easter morning by a fire in an apartment complex.

Hartford firefighters were called to an apartment building on Asylum Avenue just before seven Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, the fire had already spread throughout the building. At least 25 units were damaged and the building is a total loss.

No one was injured and the Red Cross is supporting the 21 adults and four children who lost their homes.