Fire destroys top floor of house on Crystal Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An overnight fire scorched the second story of a house on Crystal Avenue in Springfield.

Our 22News crew saw multiple fire trucks and firefighters working to put out the flames, at around 3:00AM on Tuesday.

We could also see some smoke damage on the house next door.

We called Springfield fire but they haven’t been able to tell us anything yet.

This is a developing story.