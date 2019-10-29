Fire officials remind residents to change clocks, check alarms Sunday

(WWLP) – It’s almost that time again! Daylight Savings Time will be ending Sunday, October 3.

According to a news release sent to 22News, State Fire Marsal Peter J. Ostroskey reminds residents to check your alarms as you change your clocks this upcoming weekend.

“Working smoke alarms are key to surviving a fire. This is a good time of year to replace regular batteries in your alarms, to test them, and to check for their birthdates. If they are more than 10- years old, replace the entire alarm.” State Fire Marsal Peter J. Ostroskey

President of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of Massachusetts Dennis Condon points out every ten years, the entire alarm system needs to be replaced, not just the batteries.

(Mass.gov)