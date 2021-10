NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put on a fire on Ormond Drive in Northampton Friday afternoon.

According to the Northampton Police Department, fire crews were called 20 Ormond Drive for a report of a fire at around 2:18 p.m. on Ormond Drive. Police say everyone was able to safely get out of the residence.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Northampton detective unit and fire department.